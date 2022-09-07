Quintana (5-6) earned the win Tuesday against the Nationals. He allowed one run on five hits over five innings with five strikeouts and did not walk a batter

The veteran southpaw was sharp Tuesday, as the only damage came via a couple of hits in the top of the second inning. This was Quintana's first win in his last five starts and second since being traded to St. Louis. The five strikeouts Quintana recorded were also his highest in that five-start span. He will try to stay in the win column in his next start, which is lined up to be against the Pirates this weekend.