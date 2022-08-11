Quintana (4-5) earned the win over Colorado on Wednesday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six batters.

Quintana wasn't as dominant as in his St. Louis debut last week, when he gave up only one hit over six innings against the Cubs. However, Wednesday's performance was impressive in its own right, especially considering that it came at Coors Field. Quintana notched his seventh quality start of the campaign and picked up his fourth win -- three of which have come in his past seven starts. The veteran southpaw should see more opportunities for victory now that he's with a first-place team, and he was allowed to throw 103 pitches Thursday, only the third time in 22 starts this season that he's reached 100 pitches.