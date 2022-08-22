Quintana allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks across 2.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Sunday. He did not strike out a batter.

Quintana began his Cardinals career with two quality starts in three outings, but he didn't pitch well Sunday. He threw just 39 of 73 pitches for strikes and left after allowing four batters aboard in the third inning. His teammates picked him up from there, with the bullpen provided 6.1 innings of one-hit ball while the offense rallied ahead in the seventh inning to get him off the hook. Through 122.2 innings across 24 starts this year, Quintana has logged a 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 105:40 K:BB. He'll look to get back on track next weekend versus Atlanta.