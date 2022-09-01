Quintana pitched 4.2 innings, surrendering two runs on seven hits while walking a batter and striking out one in Wednesday's extra-inning victory over the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Quintana pitched two scoreless innings to open Wednesday's contest before the Reds were able to scratch across two runs in the bottom of the third. He was later removed from the game after giving up a two-out single to Nick Senzel in the bottom of the fifth frame. Quintana has not been quite as sharp since he was traded to the Cardinals on Aug. 1, he has compiled a 3.38 ERA with an inflated 1.53 WHIP over 29.1 innings in six starts.