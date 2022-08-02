site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-jose-quintana-sent-to-st-louis | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: Sent to St. Louis
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Quintana will be traded to the Cardinals, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The return in the trade is not yet known, but Quintana will part ways with Pittsburgh and pitch for the Cardinals the rest of the way.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read