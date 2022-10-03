Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Quintana and Miles Mikolas will both pitch in Monday's game in Pittsburgh, with both starting pitchers scheduled to work about three innings, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Marmol didn't specify which of the two pitchers will be designated as the starter Monday, but whomever works second will presumably have the better chance at factoring into any decision. With St. Louis having already punched its ticket to the postseason, Marmol isn't eager to overextend any of the team's key pitchers in advance of the Cardinals' playoff opener Friday. Since being acquired from the Pirates on Aug. 1, Quintana has posted a 2.11 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 48:15 K:BB across 59.2 innings, giving him a strong case to be included in the Cardinals' three- or four-man playoff rotation.