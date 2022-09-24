Quintana (6-6) earned the win during Friday's 11-0 victory over the Dodgers, allowing five hits while recording six strikeouts across 6.2 scoreless innings.

Quintana limited the highest-scoring team in the majors to just five baserunners and didn't allow anyone past second base as Los Angeles failed to score for only the seventh time this season. The 33-year-old fired 64 of 101 pitches for strikes with 14 of the swinging variety en route to his second highest strikeout total since joining St. Louis at the trade deadline. Quintana hasn't permitted more than two earned runs in any of those 10 starts and has been especially dominant in September, surrendering just two runs across 25.1 innings this month. He carries a 16th-best 3.03 ERA into his next start, scheduled to come midweek against Pittsburgh.