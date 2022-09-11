Quintana allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out four in 5.2 innings in a 4-3 win Sunday in Pittsburgh.

The lone mark against Quintana came in the third inning when two singles and a fielder's choice led to a run. He then retired 10 of 11 batters before allowing a two-out single in the sixth and being removed. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his eight starts for St. Louis and has a 2.93 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and only one homer allowed in 40 innings for the team. His next start will likely be next weekend against Cincinnati.