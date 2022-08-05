Quintana registered a no-decision during Thursday's 7-2 victory over the Cubs in Game 2 of a doubleheader, allowing one run on one hit and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Quintana surrendered a first inning sol shot to Patrick Wisdom but countered by immediately retiring 11 straight Cubs. The 33-year-old was in line for the victory when he departed but the bullpen let in a run before St. Louis added five runs in the later innings. Over his last three turns, Quintana has surrendered only a single run across 18.2 innings, while Thursday's seven strikeouts match a season best. He carries a 3.39 ERA and 1.23 WHIP into his next start, slated for midweek in Colorado.