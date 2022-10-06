Manager Oliver Marmol announced Quintana as the Cardinals' starter for Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The veteran left-hander made his final start of the regular season Monday in Pittsburgh and delivered three scoreless innings, and he'll be St. Louis' opening starter for the postseason. Quintana was acquired from the Pirates at the trade deadline and posted a 2.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB in 62.2 innings across 12 starts for the Cardinals.