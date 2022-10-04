Quintana allowed one hit and a walk over three scoreless frames against the Pirates on Monday. He did not factor in the decision.

The 33-year-old was scheduled to split the start with Miles Mikolas and each pitcher threw three innings. Quintana ends his 2022 regular season with a strong 2.93 ERA through 32 starts with St. Louis and Pittsburgh. In 62.2 innings as a Cardinal, he posted a terrific 2.01 ERA with a 48:16 K:BB. Quintana allowed two or fewer runs in every appearance he made after the Cardinals acquired him.