Rondon landed on the temporary inactive list Friday so that he could play in the Olympic qualifiers for Venezuela, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Rondon isn't on the Cardinals' 40-man roster, but as a Triple-A player with 106 major-league games under his belt he could be one of the first names the team turns to in an injury crisis. He won't be available in that capacity in the near future but could still get into his first MLB game since 2019 at some point this year.