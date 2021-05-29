Rondon (not injury related) is slated to be called up by the Cardinals on Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Rondon was placed on the temporary inactive list Friday so he could play in the Olympic qualifiers for Venezuela, but it appears as though he'll join the major-league roster instead. Rondon hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2019 and will likely serve in a depth role after he slashed .235/.301/.482 with six home runs and 19 RBI in 21 games with Triple-A Memphis to begin the year.