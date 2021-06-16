Rondon entered Tuesday's win over the Marlins as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, recording a single and a stolen base with his only plate appearance.

Rondon's presence proved pivotal to the Cardinals' success, as his steal of second base and advancement to third on a throwing error positioned him to come home with St. Louis' first run of the game in the sixth inning. The versatile utility man is seeing only occasional playing time and does not yet have an extra-base hit through 24 plate appearances, so his fantasy value remains significant capped.