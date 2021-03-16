Rondon, who drove in three runs with a single and sacrifice fly in a Grapefruit League loss to the Mets on Sunday, hit.308 (4-for-13) with two triples, a home run, six total RBI, two walks and five runs across his first 10 spring games.

The 27-year-old is making an increasingly strong case to stick on the Opening Day roster after signing a minor-league contract with the Cardinals in December. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Rondon was already viewed as having some offensive upside after flashing some solid power at the Triple-A level while with the White Sox organization, and the defensive versatility he's displaying this spring in handling both shortstop and second base with aplomb is certainly helping his bid to possibly vault over Edmundo Sosa for a utility role.