Rondon went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

Rondon drew his fourth start in his last six games, and he snapped out of a brief 0-for-11 slump with his first multi-hit effort since May 30. The 27-year-old utility man is slashing .222/.333/.222 across 21 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Memphis on May 29.