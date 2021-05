Rondon went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Just called up from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday, Rondon drew his first start of 2021 after appearing as in-game replacement the night prior. The 27-year-old started at third base Sunday and his ability to fill in at both the keystone and hot corner could continue affording him occasional playing time while he remains up with the big-league club.