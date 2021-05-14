Rondon, who's hitting .250 (10-for-4) with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over nine games for Triple-A Memphis, could be promoted if Paul DeJong (side) requires a stint on the injured list, Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Rondon last saw regular-season big-league action in 2019 but had his moments in spring training with the Cardinals earlier this year, lacing a pair of triples and a home run on his way to eight RBI over 34 plate appearances. The 27-year-old also has 32 appearances at shortstop at the major-league level, so he could certainly help fill the void if DeJong is sidelined for at least 10 days.