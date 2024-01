James signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Friday.

James has not pitched anywhere since undergoing flexor tendon surgery back in October of 2022 and he hasn't appeared in the majors since 2021. It would appear he's healthy now and the Cards will take a shot on the former top prospect in hopes he has something left in the tank. James holds a career 4.64 ERA and 158:61 K:BB over 106.2 frames covering parts of four major-league seasons.