Cardinals' Josh Lucas: Contract purchased from Triple-A

Lucas' contract was purchased from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.

This will mark the first appearance in the big leagues for the 26-year-old right-handed reliever. He certainly deserved the promotion, notching a 3.34 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 65 strikeouts in 56.2 innings with Memphis. Look for him to be used in low-leverage situations.

