Lucas was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Wednesday, Brian Stull WGNU 920 AM reports.

Lucas will be back at the Triple-A Memphis unless the 27-year-old gets claimed off waivers in the coming days. He was able to deliver a solid spring training but has only appeared in five major-league games over the course of his career. It's highly unlikely that he will make an impact at the fantasy level this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories