Cardinals' Josh Lucas: Designated for assignment
Lucas was designated for assignment by St. Louis on Wednesday, Brian Stull WGNU 920 AM reports.
Lucas will be back at the Triple-A Memphis unless the 27-year-old gets claimed off waivers in the coming days. He was able to deliver a solid spring training but has only appeared in five major-league games over the course of his career. It's highly unlikely that he will make an impact at the fantasy level this season.
