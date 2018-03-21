Lucas fired a scoreless fourth inning in Tuesday's 8-7 Grapefruit League loss to the Mets, keeping his ERA perfect over 10.3 innings.

The towering right-hander has parlayed tweaks he made in the Arizona Fall League into a dominant spring thus far, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Lucas reverted back to working on the first-base side of the rubber during that stretch, after previously experimenting with operating out of the third-base side and seeing his mechanics take a dive. "I was flying open, not finishing toward the plate at all," Lucas said. "So I went back over [to the first-base side] in the Fall League, and it kept me a little bit taller, kind of kept me more on line with the plate." Lucas is in the midst what could be a three-man battle with the similarly impressive John Brebbia and Mike Mayers for one roster spot, with the final games of spring likely to sort matters out definitively.