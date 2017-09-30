Cardinals' Josh Lucas: Pair of scoreless frames Friday
Lucas fired two scoreless innings in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers, allowing a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.
The rookie has been solid in his September stint with the big-league club, as he's now posted 3.2 scoreless innings across three appearances. Lucas has a 3.68 ERA and 7:4 K:BB over 7.2 innings overall at the major-league level in 2017 after posting an 8-1 record at Triple-A Memphis in 47 appearances.
More News
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...