Cardinals' Josh Lucas: Returns to major leagues
Lucas was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
After Memphis fell to Durham in the Triple-A National Championship game Tuesday, Lucas returned to occupy a spot on the Cardinals' expanded roster. While Lucas had very strong numbers with Memphis, including 17 saves during the regular season, he probably won't be able to work his way into the back-end mix with the big club with less than two weeks remaining in the season.
