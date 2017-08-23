Cardinals' Josh Lucas: Returns to Triple-A
Lucas was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.
Lucas' first stint in the majors lasted just four days, during which he pitched four innings over two games. Batters enjoyed facing Lucas, as he gave up five hits in that time, with two of them being home runs. He'll look to improve his game at Memphis, where he's notched a 3.34 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 43 games (56.2 innings) this season.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...