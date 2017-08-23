Lucas was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday.

Lucas' first stint in the majors lasted just four days, during which he pitched four innings over two games. Batters enjoyed facing Lucas, as he gave up five hits in that time, with two of them being home runs. He'll look to improve his game at Memphis, where he's notched a 3.34 ERA and 1.17 WHIP over 43 games (56.2 innings) this season.