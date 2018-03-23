Lucas was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Lucas will head back to Memphis to start the 2018 campaign for a second straight season after tossing 10.1 innings of scoreless baseball in the Grapefruit League this spring. The right-hander has only appeared in five major-league games to this point in his career -- all coming last season -- and appears to have just missed out on earning an Opening Day roster spot. Over the course of 47 appearances with Memphis last year, he posted a 3.15 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in 60 innings out of the bullpen. If Lucas is able to continue his hot form in the coming months it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to the majors in the near future.