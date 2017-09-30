Lucas fired two scoreless innings in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Brewers, allowing a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.

The rookie has been solid in his September stint with the big-league club, as he's now posted 3.2 scoreless innings across three appearances. Lucas has a 3.68 ERA and 7:4 K:BB over 7.2 innings overall at the major-league level in 2017 after posting an 8-1 record in 47 appearances with Triple-A Memphis.