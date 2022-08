Baez (wrist) was reinstated from Single-A Palm Beach's 7-day injured list Tuesday and went 1-for-2 with a hit-by-pitch and an RBI in his return to the lineup.

Baez suited up for Palm Beach for the first time since debuting for the affiliate May 17 after spending the last three months recovering from and rehabbing a sprained left wrist. Prior to being activated, Baez slashed .237/.326/.395 over a 12-game rehab assignment in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.