Baez homered in each of his final three regular-season games at Double-A Springfield, bringing his season total between High-A Peoria and Springfield to 20.

It's been a true breakout season for Baez, who slashed .287/.384/.500 with 20 homers and 54 stolen bases over 117 contests. Contact issues had been the 22-year-old's biggest problem coming in 2025, and he managed to cut his strikeout rate from 34.4 percent to 20.6 percent year-over-year. Baez's arrow is firmly pointing up in dynasty leagues.