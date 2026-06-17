Cardinals' Joshua Baez: Four-homer game at Triple-A

Baez went 4-for-5 with four home runs and seven RBI in Triple-A Memphis' win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Baez went deep in each of his first three trips to the plate before he grounded out back to the pitcher in the seventh inning. He then got another chance in the eighth inning and smashed a solo blast. Baez has an incredible 12 long balls over his last 18 games, pushing his total on the season to a career-high 23. He's also stolen 12 bases in 13 attempts and boasts a .976 OPS. Baez's best path to playing time with the Cardinals is in center field, and most of his starts have come at that position (35). However, Baez has played right field in each of his last three contests.