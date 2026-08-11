Cardinals' Joshua Baez: Heating back up at Triple-A

Baez has slashed .333/.412/.733 with four home runs and three stolen bases over his last 12 contests at Triple-A Memphis.

Baez had been in a rut prior to that, collecting just a .450 OPS across his previous 20 contests, but the slugger looks to have gotten back on track. The 23-year-old has played an even 100 games this season with Memphis, slashing .252/.324/.572 with 33 home runs, 18 stolen bases, and 8.1 percent walk rate and 29.3 percent strikeout rate. Top prospects promoted to the majors around mid-August will retain rookie eligibility in 2027, and the Cardinals might be waiting until that deadline before calling up Baez. St. Louis cleared a path in left field for Baez when it traded Lars Nootbaar earlier this month.