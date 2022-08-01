Baez (wrist) began a rehab assignment Friday with the Cardinals' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and has gone 2-for-7 with a double, walk, four stolen bases and an RBI across his first two games.

The speedy outfielder made his season debut May 17 at Single-A Palm Beach, only to land on the injured list a day later with a sprained left wrist. After a two-plus-month absence, the 19-year-old looks to be healthy again, though he may stick around in the FCL for a few more games before reporting back to Palm Beach.