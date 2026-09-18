The Cardinals placed Baez on the 10-day injured list Friday with a left oblique strain.

Baez was injured during Wednesday's game against the Giants, and subsequent testing revealed the strain. He will be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season, but the injury will almost surely end his campaign. It's an unfortunate conclusion to the rookie season of Baez, who flashed both the good (seven home runs, .510 slugging percentage) and bad (30.6 percent strikeout rate) of his profile.