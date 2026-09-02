Baez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 13-8 win over the Dodgers.

This was Baez's second homer in his last three games. Aside from a three-homer debut, he has struggled a bit in adjusting to the majors. He's batting .175 with a .764 OPS, six homers, 11 RBI, nine runs scored, two doubles and two stolen bases over his first 17 games. Baez is also striking out at a 37.1 percent rate, which is a red flag considering he struck out at a 29.6 percent clip in Triple-A prior to his call-up.