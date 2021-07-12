Baez was selected by the Cardinals with the 54th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

Baez, a prep outfielder from Massachusetts, has monster raw power and just turned 18 in June, which is a nice place to start. His hit tool is his worst tool, but he has the ability to use the whole field and has a patient approach. Some swing adjustments could unlock a new level of consistency at the plate, and he only needs a fringe-average hit tool to be a 30-plus homer guy in the majors. He is a good runner for his size (6-foot-3, 220 pounds), but probably won't be a major threat on the bases. His 70-grade arm makes him a good fit in right field, although there is a slight chance he could stick in center field.