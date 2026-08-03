Cardinals' Josiah Ragsdale: Shipped to division rival

The Brewers traded Ragsdale and Alexander Frias to the Cardinals on Monday in exchange for Dustin May and JoJo Romero, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Ragsdale has been one of the breakout prospects of the year, particularly since mid-June. In 36 games since June 17, Ragsdale is slashing .333/.459/.783 with 17 home runs, nine doubles, nine steals, an 18.2 percent walk rate and a 24.7 percent strikeout rate. A seventh-round pick in 2025 out of Boston College, Ragsdale not only controls the strike zone, but 76.7 percent of his batted balls at Double-A were either linedrives or flyballs. On the season, he has 19 home runs and 31 steals (on 34 attempts) in 86 games across High-A and Double-A.