Nicasio got the final four outs to earn his fifth save in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs, allowing one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.

Nicasio came in with two down and the bases empty in the eighth inning after two Chicago home runs off Jake Brebbia had trimmed a five-run lead down to one. He nearly surrendered the tying run on a Kris Bryant ground rule double that came a few feet from clearing the wall, but got Anthony Rizzo to pop out to end the threat in the eighth. Nicasio didn't allow any more contact after that, issuing a pair of free passes to go with three swinging strikeouts. While he's got a solid grip on the closer role, Nicasio may not be available in the coming days after needing 31 pitches to secure this one.