Nicasio (4-5) was the winning pitcher against the Reds on Tuesday. He gave up a solo home run and struck out one batter in 1.1 innings.

He worked a scoreless ninth inning in a tie game to send it to extras. After the Cardinals took the lead in the top of the 10th, Nicasio came back out, but he showed signs of fatigue and was ultimately pulled after his 29th pitch. That opened the door for Tyler Lyons to earn the save, but it seems clear that Nicasio is manager Mike Matheny's preferred closing option.