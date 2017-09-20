Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Picks up win despite allowing homer
Nicasio (4-5) was the winning pitcher against the Reds on Tuesday. He gave up a solo home run and struck out one batter in 1.1 innings.
He worked a scoreless ninth inning in a tie game to send it to extras. After the Cardinals took the lead in the top of the 10th, Nicasio came back out, but he showed signs of fatigue and was ultimately pulled after his 29th pitch. That opened the door for Tyler Lyons to earn the save, but it seems clear that Nicasio is manager Mike Matheny's preferred closing option.
More News
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Works ninth inning Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Records save for second straight game•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Picks up four-out save Friday•
-
Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Traded to Cardinals•
-
Phillies' Juan Nicasio: Claimed by Phillies•
-
Pirates' Juan Nicasio: Placed on irrevocable waivers•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...