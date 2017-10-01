Cardinals' Juan Nicasio: Secures sixth save
Nicasio pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his sixth save of the season during Saturday's win over Milwaukee.
It's been an impressive stretch for the 31-year-old righty, as Nicasio has allowed just two runs through 16.1 innings over his past 15 appearances while striking out 14 batters and recording four wins and four saves. He has the pitching arsenal to succeed in high-leverage situations, and with unrestricted free agency ahead, Nicasio could land in a favorable fantasy situation if he signs with the right team. As a result, he's a potential speculative add in keeper/dynasty settings.
