Yepez (forearm) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Friday.

It was mistakenly reported that Yepez was activated from the IL and optioned to Triple-A on Thursday, but he instead appeared in one final rehab game with Memphis. The 24-year-old will remain with the Redbirds now that he's fully healthy, and it likely won't be too long before he's recalled to the big-league club. Yepez has appeared in 62 games during his first year in the majors and has a .254/.298/.459 slash line with 11 home runs and 27 RBI.