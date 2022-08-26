Yepez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
The 24-year-old was reinstated from the injured list and sent to Triple-A last week, but he'll rejoin the big-league club with Nolan Arenado on the paternity list. Yepez has a .254/.298/.459 slash line with 11 home runs and 27 RBI in 62 games this year.
