Yepez suffered significant swelling in his left shin after fouling a pitch off that area during batting practice Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Yepez went through fielding drills Tuesday in Cardinals camp but sat out of live BP sessions as a precautionary measure. He should be fine after a few more days of lighter workouts. The 25-year-old currently projects to operate as the semi-regular DH in St. Louis this season after registering a .742 OPS with 12 home runs over his first 76 major-league games in 2022.