Yepez went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Giants.

Yepez got the Cardinals on the board with a two-run blast in the second inning and later scored again in the sixth. The 24-year-old's MLB career is off to a terrific start. He's 9-for-19 with four extra-base hits in his first five career games. As long as he's swinging a hot bat, Yepez should continue seeing regular playing time.