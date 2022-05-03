Yepez was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.
This technically isn't Yepez's first career call-up, as he was on the squad for last year's wild-card game, but he's yet to make his major-league debut. That debut probably won't come Tuesday against the Royals, as his flight isn't expected to land until late in the evening, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, but he should get the chance to take the field soon. He's swung a hot bat in 21 games for Triple-A Memphis, hitting .280/.326/.634 with eight homers