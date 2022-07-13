Yepez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Albert Pujols is receiving another start as the Cardinals' designated hitter and Lars Nootbaar will crack the lineup in the corner outfield in the spot opposite Corey Dickerson, so Yepez will retreat to the bench for the penultimate game of the series with Los Angeles. Yepez had started in every game for the Cardinals dating back to June 20, hitting .225/.238/.463 with five home runs, 11 RBI and one additional run over a stretch of 22 games.