Yepez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in Monday's 9-0 win over the Marlins.

Getting the start at designated hitter and batting seventh, the 24-year-old rookie powered the Cardinals to a rout with a three-run blast off Pablo Lopez in the fourth inning and a two-run shot off Richard Bleier in the sixth. Yepez has gone yard three times in the last two games and four times in the last nine, a hot streak that has boosted his slash line on the season to .282/.327/.506 with nine homers and 24 RBI through 47 contests.