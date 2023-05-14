Yepez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Boston.

After starting in each of the past three games while going 1-for-7 with a walk and a run scored, Yepez will cede left field to Brendan Donovan in the series finale. With Willson Contreras expected to transition back to full-time catching duties beginning with Monday's game against the Brewers, Donovan could end up shifting to second base, while Nolan Gorman steps in as St. Louis' primary designated hitter. Assuming that's the case, Yepez could still have a path to seeing playing time in left field, though perhaps in the short side of a platoon.