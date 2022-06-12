Yepez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Reds.
Yepez got the Cardinals within a run with his ninth-inning blast, but they couldn't tie the game. The 24-year-old rookie drew the start at first base Sunday with Paul Goldschmidt getting a rare day off. Yepez has gone 8-for-28 (.286) in 10 games in June while finding playing time in the corner outfield spots and as the designated hitter. He's been solid with a .280/.341/.458 slash line, five homers, 13 RBI, 16 runs scored and six doubles through 35 contests, but the recent returns of Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson could cause Yepez to lose playing time if his hitting slips.