Yepez hit a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Red Sox.
Yepez hit for catcher Ivan Herrera in the ninth inning, and he lasered a three-run blast over the Green Monster. Considering he's been limited to just two at-bats as a pinch hitter in the last four games, this was a good time for the rookie slugger to show some power. He's up to six homers, 16 RBI, 18 runs scored and six doubles while maintaining a .276/.333/.465 slash line through 141 plate appearances. Yepez will likely continue to battle with Albert Pujols for starts as the designated hitter.