Yepez went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 16-8 win over the Dodgers.
Yepez got in on the homer party despite not starting the contest -- he entered as a pinch hitter for Tommy Edman (abdomen) in the third inning and promptly hit a solo shot. There hasn't been much playing time for Yepez since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on May 5, but the Cardinals' outfield is starting to feel the impact of injuries. In addition to Edman, Dylan Carlson (ankle) and Tyler O'Neill (back) are nursing injuries. It's possible Yepez could serve as a platoon option in the corner outfielder positions in the near team. He's slashing .250/.276/.464 with two homers, two RBI and four runs scored through 29 plate appearances.